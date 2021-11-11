Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Wah Fu Education Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$1.1m ÷ (US$17m - US$6.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, Wah Fu Education Group has an ROCE of 10.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Consumer Services industry average of 7.6%.

NasdaqCM:WAFU Return on Capital Employed November 11th 2021

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Wah Fu Education Group's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Wah Fu Education Group's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Wah Fu Education Group, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 44%, but since then they've fallen to 10.0%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, Wah Fu Education Group's current liabilities have increased over the last five years to 36% of total assets, effectively distorting the ROCE to some degree. If current liabilities hadn't increased as much as they did, the ROCE could actually be even lower. While the ratio isn't currently too high, it's worth keeping an eye on this because if it gets particularly high, the business could then face some new elements of risk.

What We Can Learn From Wah Fu Education Group's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Wah Fu Education Group is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 54% to shareholders over the last year. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Wah Fu Education Group that we think you should be aware of.

While Wah Fu Education Group isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

