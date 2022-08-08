Wah Fu Education Group Limited's (NASDAQ:WAFU) 26% Price Boost Is Out Of Tune With Earnings

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) shareholders have had their patience rewarded with a 26% share price jump in the last month. Still, the 30-day jump doesn't change the fact that longer term shareholders have seen their stock decimated by the 54% share price drop in the last twelve months.

Even after such a large jump in price, it's still not a stretch to say that Wah Fu Education Group's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17.7x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in the United States, where the median P/E ratio is around 16x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

Earnings have risen firmly for Wah Fu Education Group recently, which is pleasing to see. It might be that many expect the respectable earnings performance to wane, which has kept the P/E from rising. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders probably aren't too pessimistic about the future direction of the share price.

NasdaqCM:WAFU Price Based on Past Earnings August 8th 2022

Is There Some Growth For Wah Fu Education Group?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like Wah Fu Education Group's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow earnings per share by a handy 8.0% last year. However, due to its less than impressive performance prior to this period, EPS growth is practically non-existent over the last three years overall. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 9.4% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we find it interesting that Wah Fu Education Group is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. Apparently many investors in the company are less bearish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. They may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with recent growth rates.

The Final Word

Its shares have lifted substantially and now Wah Fu Education Group's P/E is also back up to the market median. We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Wah Fu Education Group currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is lower than the wider market forecast. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as this earnings performance isn't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Wah Fu Education Group (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Wah Fu Education Group. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

