Wagners Holding (WGN) Price Target Decreased by 19.28% to 0.92

The average one-year price target for Wagners Holding (WGN) has been revised to 0.92 / share. This is an decrease of 19.28% from the prior estimate of 1.14 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.91 to a high of 0.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.33% from the latest reported closing price of 0.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wagners Holding. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WGN is 0.00%, a decrease of 16.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.19% to 224K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 137K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HAOSX - Harbor Overseas Fund Institutional Class holds 30K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OAIEX - Optimum International Fund holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust - PFM Multi-Manager International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

