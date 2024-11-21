News & Insights

Stocks

Wagners Holding Issues New Employee Incentive Options

November 21, 2024 — 05:49 pm EST

Wagners Holding Co. Ltd. (AU:WGN) has released an update.

Wagners Holding Company Limited has announced the issuance of 359,466 new options as part of an employee incentive scheme. These options come with a nil exercise price and will expire on November 19, 2029, but are currently restricted from being quoted on the ASX. This move represents a strategic effort by Wagners to motivate and retain its workforce.

