Wagners Holding Director Increases Stock Holdings

November 05, 2024 — 01:39 am EST

Wagners Holding Co. Ltd. (AU:WGN) has released an update.

Wagners Holding Co. Ltd. has reported a change in the stock interests of Director Cameron Coleman, who increased his direct and indirect holdings in the company. The director now holds 299,165 ordinary shares after exercising 132,108 options, reflecting a strategic move under the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan.

