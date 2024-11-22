News & Insights

Wagners Holding Announces Change in Director’s Securities

November 22, 2024 — 12:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Wagners Holding Co. Ltd. (AU:WGN) has released an update.

Wagners Holding Co. Ltd. has announced a significant change in Director Cameron Coleman’s interest in the company’s securities, with an increase in unvested options from 567,651 to 927,117 under the Employee Long Term Incentive Plan. This adjustment reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning leadership incentives with shareholder interests.

