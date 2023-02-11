Wagner boss Prigozhin says Russia could take two years to capture east Ukraine regions

By Mark Trevelyan

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group has said in a rare interview that it could take two years for Moscow to control the whole of two eastern Ukrainian regions whose capture it has stated as a key goal of the war.

"If we have to get to the Dnipro, then it will take about three years," Prigozhin added, referring to a larger area that would extend to the vast Dnipro River that runs roughly north to south, bisecting Ukraine.

Speaking at times with vulgar language, Prigozhin said Russia needed to capture Bakhmut - a city in Donetsk that has been the scene of brutal warfare for months but faced fierce resistance from Ukrainian defenders.

Asked if Russian forces were close to achieving a full blockade of the city, he said: "It is probably too early to say that we are close. There are many roads out and fewer roads in. Ukrainian troops are well trained ... and like any large city it is impossible to capture it from head-on. We are managing very well," he said.

Prigozhin refrained from further attacks on Russia's military leadership, looking straight into the camera to stress he was not criticising anyone.

But he said it was important that the top command should understand the situation of the men on the front lines.

"So if a general goes into a trench and talks to the soldiers, then the soldiers frankly in the current situation will be just fucking amazed and very pleased. That will be enough for them to understand they’re not sitting alone there with their problems," he said.

It has accused the group of committing widespread atrocities and human rights abuses and designated it last month as a Transnational Criminal Organization. Prigozhin denied that and asked Washington to "clarify" what crime Wagner was accused of.

