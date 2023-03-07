Wagamama owner targeted by activist investor Irenic Capital - Bloomberg News

Adds details from report, background

March 7 (Reuters) - The Restaurant Group RTN.L has become a target of activist investor Irenic Capital Management, which is pushing for a change at the Wagamama and Frankie & Benny's owner, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Irenic Capital has had private discussions with the company, including potential divestiture of its pubs and concessions businesses, increasing disclosure around the profitability of Wagamama and reducing corporate costs, the report said.

The company and Irenic Capital did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

