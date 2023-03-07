US Markets

Wagamama owner targeted by activist investor Irenic Capital - Bloomberg News

March 07, 2023 — 12:29 pm EST

Written by Amna Karimi for Reuters ->

Adds details from report, background

March 7 (Reuters) - The Restaurant Group RTN.L has become a target of activist investor Irenic Capital Management, which is pushing for a change at the Wagamama and Frankie & Benny's owner, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Irenic Capital has had private discussions with the company, including potential divestiture of its pubs and concessions businesses, increasing disclosure around the profitability of Wagamama and reducing corporate costs, the report said.

The company and Irenic Capital did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shinjini Ganguli)

((Amna.Karimi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8083261226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.