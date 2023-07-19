Wagamama-owner says on track as hot weather fails to dampen appetite

July 19 (Reuters) - Restaurant Group RTN.L, the owner of Wagamama restaurants and Frankie & Benny's, said on Wednesday it was on track to deliver on its annual expectations, helped by strong dine-out sales in the second quarter despite a hit from hot weather conditions.

Total like-for-like sales at its Wagamama noodle chain rose 5% in the quarter ended July 2, the company said, adding that four new Wagamama sites launched this year were trading ahead of its expectations.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

