Wagamama-owner says on track as hot weather fails to dampen appetite

Credit: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

July 19, 2023 — 02:46 am EDT

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

July 19 (Reuters) - Restaurant Group RTN.L, the owner of Wagamama restaurants and Frankie & Benny's, said on Wednesday it was on track to deliver on its annual expectations, helped by strong dine-out sales in the second quarter despite a hit from hot weather conditions.

Total like-for-like sales at its Wagamama noodle chain rose 5% in the quarter ended July 2, the company said, adding that four new Wagamama sites launched this year were trading ahead of its expectations.

