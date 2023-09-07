News & Insights

Wagamama owner Restaurant Group's chairman to step down -Sky News

September 07, 2023 — 05:22 pm EDT

Written by Gokul Pisharody for Reuters ->

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Ken Hanna, the chairman of Wagamama owner Restaurant Group RTN.L, will step down after months of pressure from activist investors, Sky News reported.

Hanna has informed the board of his intention to step down once a successor is identified, the report said, adding that his departure could be announced as early as Friday.

The London-listed company has been the target of activist shareholders Oasis Management and Irenic Capital Management that have urged governance and management changes.

