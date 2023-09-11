Wagamama owner Restaurant Group to sell leisure business to Big Table Group

Adds details on deal and context

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The Restaurant Group (TRG) RTN.L on Monday agreed to sell its loss-making leisure business, which includes brands Frankie & Benny's and Chiquito, to Cafe Rouge owner Big Table Group to bolster margins and cut debt.

Wagamama owner Restaurant Group said it will pay 7.5 million pounds ($9.38 million) to Big Table as part of the deal, which includes 75 sites and restaurants.

The buyer will pay Restaurant Group a nominal value of 1 pound.

Private equity-owned Big Table Group operates more than 160 sites across the UK, with restaurant brands including Bella Italia, Las Iguanas and Banana Tree.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter, and likely to add to the earnings in the first full year after completion, TRG said.

($1 = 0.7992 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.