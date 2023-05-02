News & Insights

Wagamama-owner Restaurant Group sees profit margin improving on 'encouraging' Q1

May 02, 2023 — 02:40 am EDT

Updates with details on Q1 sales, background on the company's investors

May 2 (Reuters) - Wagamama-owner Restaurant Group Plc RTN.L said on Tuesday it expected to track ahead of its medium-term margin accretion and deleveraging plans, buoyed by encouraging business in the first quarter.

Wagamama sales were up 2% on a like-for-like basis for the 13 weeks ended on April 2 and dine-in sales jumped 10%, but takeaway and delivery sales were down 13%.

The company's latest trading update comes just a couple of months after the UK group's management had come under fire from investors who are pushing for changes at the company, with its shares losing two-third in value last year.

The company added that the current trading momentum had continued into the second quarter.

