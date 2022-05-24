Wagamama owner expects food and drink inflation to worsen

Contributor
Sachin Ravikumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

The owner of British restaurant chain Wagamama on Tuesday projected food and drink inflation to reach 9%-10% this year, nearly double its estimate from two months ago, as the Ukraine conflict drives up commodity prices.

Restaurant Group Plc RTN.L said strong sales at Wagamama and its Frankie & Benny's chain of restaurants were helping offset the impact of inflation on expenses. The company kept its full-year outlook unchanged.

"In-line with cost pressures experienced across the sector that have been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, food and drink inflation is now expected to be around 9% to 10% in FY22, versus the 5%+ outlined ... in March," the company said.

