Wagamama owner expects annual earnings at top end of forecast

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Restaurant Group RTN.L said on Friday it expects full-year profit at the top end of its expectations, helped by cost cuts, even as sales growth at its Wagamama chains slowed in December due to the Omicron variant-related restrictions.

The company, which runs restaurant chains and grub kiosks in travel hubs, said adjusted core profit would come in at the top end of its projection range of 73 million pounds to 79 million pounds ($107.37 million).

($1 = 0.7358 pounds)

