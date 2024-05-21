Waga Energy’s Landfill RNG Unit Powers New York Homes

Waga Energy SA (FR:WAGA) has released an update.

Waga Energy, in collaboration with Steuben County and Corning Natural Gas, has launched an innovative Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) production unit at the Bath Landfill in New York, which is expected to supply clean energy to around 4,000 households and reduce carbon emissions by 13,500 tons annually. This project, powered by Waga Energy’s WAGABOX® technology, marks the first use of this technology in a U.S. municipality and is part of a 20-year operational agreement with the county. The facility began operations in March 2024 and demonstrates a significant step in the energy transition and the fight against climate change.

For further insights into FR:WAGA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.