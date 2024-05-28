News & Insights

Stocks

Waga Energy Spearheads France’s Biomethane Progress

May 28, 2024 — 02:09 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Waga Energy SA (FR:WAGA) has released an update.

Waga Energy, Veolia, and ENGIE have joined forces to advance the biomethane sector in France, initiating a 13-year contract without government subsidies for the production and sale of biomethane. This landmark agreement, leveraging WAGABOX technology, supports the production of renewable gas at one of France’s largest facilities, enhancing local green energy and contributing to the reduction of environmental impact and carbon footprint.

For further insights into FR:WAGA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.