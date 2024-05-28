Waga Energy Spearheads France’s Biomethane Progress

Waga Energy SA (FR:WAGA) has released an update.

Waga Energy, Veolia, and ENGIE have joined forces to advance the biomethane sector in France, initiating a 13-year contract without government subsidies for the production and sale of biomethane. This landmark agreement, leveraging WAGABOX technology, supports the production of renewable gas at one of France’s largest facilities, enhancing local green energy and contributing to the reduction of environmental impact and carbon footprint.

