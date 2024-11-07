News & Insights

Waga Energy and SMD3 to Boost RNG Production in France

November 07, 2024 — 12:34 pm EST

Waga Energy SA (FR:WAGA) has released an update.

Waga Energy and SMD3 have partnered to produce renewable natural gas (RNG) at the Saint-Laurent-des-Hommes landfill in France, utilizing Waga Energy’s WAGABOX® technology. This project is set to supply 3,000 households with RNG, reducing CO2 emissions by 4,000 tons annually and contributing to the region’s energy transition. Scheduled for 2027, the initiative aims to enhance local energy sovereignty and decarbonize sectors like industry and transport.

