WAG GROUP Earnings Results: $PET Reports Quarterly Earnings

WAG GROUP ($PET) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported earnings of -$0.10 per share, missing estimates of -$0.07 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $15,170,000, missing estimates of $19,493,000 by $-4,323,000.

WAG GROUP Insider Trading Activity

WAG GROUP insiders have traded $PET stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARRETT SMALLWOOD (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 72,890 shares for an estimated $17,378 .

. MAZIAR ARJOMAND (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 72,890 shares for an estimated $17,378 .

. ADAM STORM (Pres. & Chief Product Off.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 47,103 shares for an estimated $11,978 .

. ALEC DAVIDIAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 43,429 shares for an estimated $10,353 .

. PATRICK MCCARTHY (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 41,685 shares for an estimated $9,515 .

. DYLAN ALLREAD (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 31,251 shares for an estimated $7,489 .

. DAVID CANE (Chief Customer Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,339 shares for an estimated $5,908 .

. NICHOLAS YU (VP of Legal) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,608 shares for an estimated $4,218.

WAG GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of WAG GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

