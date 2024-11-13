Wag! Group downgraded to Hold from Buy at Lake Street

Lake Street downgraded Wag! Group (PET) to Hold from Buy with a 50c price target
- Morning Movers: Spotify rises and Groupon sinks following quarterly results
- Wag! Group reports Q3 EPS (13c), consensus (4c)
- Wag! Group sees Q4 revenue $15M-$18M, consensus $27.82M
- Wag! Group sees FY24 revenue $70M-$73M, consensus $90.65M
- PET Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
