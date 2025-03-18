Wag! Group Co. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 24, 2025

Wag! Group Co. will report Q4 and full year 2024 results on March 24, 2025, with an accompanying conference call.

Wag! Group Co., a leading platform for pet services and wellness, will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 24, 2025, before market opening. The Company will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss these results, inviting investors and analysts to join by dialing in or accessing a live audio webcast. A replay of the call will be available shortly after its conclusion for 90 days. Wag! has established itself in various pet-related sectors since launching its dog walking app in 2015 and now offers services including pet insurance comparison, food reviews, and a digital marketplace for pet essentials.

Potential Positives

The announcement of the fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results indicates transparency and engagement with investors, which can build trust and confidence in the company's performance.

Wag! Group Co. is hosting a conference call to discuss financial results, providing an opportunity for direct interaction with investors and analysts, which can enhance investor relations.

The company's multifaceted offerings, including a pet insurance comparison marketplace and a popular pet food review platform, demonstrate its strong position and innovation within the pet services market.

Potential Negatives

Failure to provide any financial previews or expectations ahead of the earnings announcement may lead to uncertainty among investors regarding the company's performance.

FAQ

When will Wag! Group Co. report its financial results?

Wag! Group Co. will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 24, 2025.

What time is the conference call for Wag!'s financial results?

The conference call will take place at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on March 24, 2025.

How can I participate in Wag!'s financial conference call?

Investors and analysts can participate by dialing 800-717-1738 or 1-646-307-1865 for international calls.

Where can I watch the live audio webcast of Wag!'s call?

The live audio webcast will be available at https://investors.wag.co/.

How can I access the recorded replay of the conference call?

The recorded replay will be available on https://investors.wag.co/ approximately three hours after the call for 90 days.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wag! Group Co., (the “Company” or “Wag!”, Nasdaq: PET), which strives to be the number one platform to solve the service, product, and wellness needs of the modern U.S. pet household, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results before market open on Monday, March 24, 2025. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.





Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 800-717-1738 (international callers please dial 1-646-307-1865) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at



https://investors.wag.co/



.





A recorded replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online at



https://investors.wag.co/



for 90 days.







About Wag! Group Co.







Wag! Group Co. strives to be the number one platform to solve the service, product, and wellness needs of the modern U.S. pet household. Wag! pioneered on-demand dog walking in 2015 with the Wag! app, which offers access to 5-star dog walking, sitting, and one-on-one training from a community of over 500,000 Pet Caregivers nationwide. In addition, Wag! Group Co. operates



Petted



, one of the nation’s largest pet insurance comparison marketplaces;



Dog Food Advisor



, one of the most visited and trusted pet food review platforms;



WoofWoofTV



, a multi-media company bringing delightful pet content to over 18 million followers across social media;



maxbone



, a digital platform for modern pet essentials; and



Furmacy



, software to simplify pet prescriptions. For more information, visit Wag.co.





Media:



Media@wagwalking.com









Investor Relations:







Wag!:



IR@wagwalking.com







Gateway for Wag!:



PET@gateway-grp.com





