Waffle Products, Cheeseburgers Recalled For Listeria Concern

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced recalls of TreeHouse Foods Inc.'s certain Waffle products as well as Dakota Tom's Sandwiches' cheeseburgers containing recalled BrucePac burger patty, citing potential for listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause listeriosis, a serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, while Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

TreeHouse Foods' recall involves frozen waffle products including buttermilk, homestyle, blueberry, chocolate chips, and multigrain waffles with various UPC, lot code and best by dates. They were packed in various formats under different brand names.

The recalled products were distributed throughout the United States and Canada and packed in various formats and brand names.

The recall was initiated after the issue was discovered through routine testing at the manufacturing facility.

Further, Dakota Tom's Sandwiches has called back Pepperjack Cheeseburger, Bacon Cheeseburger and The Gambler due to the burger patty being included in a recall from BrucePac, an outside supplier.

Durant, Oklahoma-based ingredient supplier, BrucePac, earlier in October had called back around 10 million pounds of ready-to-eat or RTE meat and poultry products for possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The impacted Pepper Jack Cheeseburger comes with UPC 737296806008, The Gambler with UPC 737296601788, and Bacon Cheeseburger with UPC 3729680300. The Best By Dates range from 9/1/24 to 11/23/24.

These sandwiches were distributed in grocery stores, convenience stores, etc. in the states of SD, ND, MN, IA, WY. Dakota Tom's said it is no longer using this ingredient from BrucePac's impacted facility.

In both recalls, there have been no confirmed reports of illness linked to the recalled products to date.

Consumers of TreeHouse Foods can return the recalled product to the place of purchase for credit, while Dakota Tom's consumers can return it to the store for a full refund or discard the item.

