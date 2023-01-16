AAPL

Wafer maker IQE flags potential demand hit in first half of 2023 fiscal

January 16, 2023 — 02:32 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Jan 16 (Reuters) - IQE Plc IQE.L said on Monday it expected destocking in the wider industry to weigh on demand from its existing customers in the first half of the current fiscal year, after the chip components supplier forecast an 8% revenue growth in 2022.

The company, which makes semiconductor wafers for chips used in Apple AAPL.O products, said 2022 trading was boosted by revenue from its photonics division in the second-half period, partially offsetting softness in its wireless markets.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692))

