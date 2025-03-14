News & Insights

WaFd's Preferred Stock, Series A Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

March 14, 2025

In trading on Friday, shares of WaFd Inc's 4.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: WAFDP) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2188), with shares changing hands as low as $16.23 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.55% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, WAFDP was trading at a 34.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.87% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of WAFDP shares, versus WAFD:

Below is a dividend history chart for WAFDP, showing historical dividend payments on WaFd Inc's 4.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A:

In Friday trading, WaFd Inc's 4.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: WAFDP) is currently up about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: WAFD) are up about 1.7%.

