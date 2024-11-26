WaFd's Preferred Stock, Series A Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of WaFd Inc's 4.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: WAFDP) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2188), with shares changing hands as low as $17.37 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.43% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, WAFDP was trading at a 28.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 6.15% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for WAFDP, showing historical dividend payments on WaFd Inc's 4.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A:

In Tuesday trading, WaFd Inc's 4.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: WAFDP) is currently down about 2.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: WAFD) are down about 1.2%.

