WaFd (WAFD) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, WaFd (WAFD) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.75 per share, reflecting an increase of 7.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $190.22 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain WaFd metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Non-performing Assets' at $98.38 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $77.42 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' will reach $25.07 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $26.24 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should come in at 55.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 57.2% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Non-accrual loans' to reach $83.91 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $69.54 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total noninterest income' reaching $18.19 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $15.88 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Income' stands at $172.05 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $172.81 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, WaFd shares have recorded returns of -8.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WAFD will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

WaFd, Inc. (WAFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.