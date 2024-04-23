WaFd (WAFD) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, LBC Deal Boosts Loans

WaFd, Inc.’s WAFD second-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Mar 31) adjusted earnings of 73 cents per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents. However, the bottom line declined 13.1% sequentially.



During the reported quarter, WAFD completed the acquisition of California-based Luther Burbank Corporation (LBC).



The results reflected a rise in net interest income (NII) and other income, which aided the top line. Also, higher loan and deposit balances were another positive. However, a rise in expenses and higher provisions acted as spoilsports.



Results in the reported quarter excluded merger-related costs and certain non-operating expenses. After considering those, net income available to common shareholders (GAAP basis) was $12.2 million or 17 cents per share, down from $54.8 million or 85 cents per share in the prior quarter.

Revenues & Expenses

Adjusted net revenues in the quarter were $173.9 million, up 4.1% from the prior quarter. Moreover, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $168.22 million.



NII came in at $158.6 million, growing 4.2% sequentially. The net interest margin (NIM) was 2.73%, contracting 18 basis points (bps). Our estimates for NII and NIM were $149.5 million and 2.47%, respectively.



Total adjusted other income of $15.3 million increased 3%. Our estimate for the metric was $14.6 million.



Total adjusted other expenses were $101.8 million, up 6.6%. The rise was led by an increase in all the components. Our estimate for the metric was $102.3 million. During the reported quarter, WaFd recorded $25.1 million of merger-related expenses for the LBC deal.



The company’s adjusted efficiency ratio was 58.5%, up from 57.2% sequentially. A rise in the efficiency ratio reflects lower profitability.



As of Mar 31, 2024, net loans receivable amounted to $20.8 billion, up 18.3% from the prior quarter. Total customer deposits were $21.34 billion, jumping 33.1%. The rise in both metrics was driven by the LBC deal completion.



At the end of the fiscal second quarter, the adjusted return on average common equity was 8.74%, down from 10.19% at the end of the prior quarter. Adjusted return on average assets was 0.88%, down from 1.04% at the end of the previous quarter.

Credit Quality: A Mixed Bag

As of Mar 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses (including reserve for unfunded commitments) was 1% of gross loans outstanding, down 4 bps from the prior quarter end. Also, the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.23%, down 1 bp.



In the reported quarter, the provision for credit losses was $16 million, compared with nil provisions in the previous quarter.

Share Repurchase Update

During the quarter, WAFD repurchased 7,837 shares at an average price of $30.38 per share. As of Mar 31, 2024, approximately 1.85 million shares remained available under the authorization.

Our Viewpoint

Decent loan growth, higher interest rates and a robust balance sheet will likely continue aiding WAFD’s financials. The LBC acquisition would allow the company to foray into California and will be 8% accretive to earnings in fiscal 2025.



However, elevated expenses and an expected economic slowdown are near-term headwinds.

WaFd, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

WaFd, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | WaFd, Inc. Quote

Currently, WAFD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Banks

BankUnited, Inc.’s BKU first-quarter 2024 earnings of 64 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 62 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported earnings of 70 cents. The just-reported quarter’s earnings included expenses related to FDIC special assessment.



BKU’s results were aided by an increase in non-interest income and deposits and a decline in provisions. However, lower NII and loan balance, along with higher expenses, were the undermining factors.



First Horizon Corporation’s FHN first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of 35 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. However, the figure declined 22.2% year over year.



FHN’s results primarily benefited from the rise in fee income. However, the fall in NII and loan balances, coupled with a rise in operating expenses, was an undermining factor.

