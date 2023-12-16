WaFd (WAFD) Price Target Increased by 6.53% to 31.88

The average one-year price target for WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) has been revised to 31.88 / share. This is an increase of 6.53% from the prior estimate of 29.92 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.28 to a high of 34.65 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.42% from the latest reported closing price of 32.01 / share.

WaFd Declares $0.25 Dividend

On November 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 24, 2023 received the payment on December 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $32.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.12%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.00%, the lowest has been 2.20%, and the highest has been 4.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.50 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.25 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 542 funds or institutions reporting positions in WaFd. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WAFD is 0.13%, a decrease of 7.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.71% to 67,254K shares. The put/call ratio of WAFD is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,342K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,219K shares, representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAFD by 3.15% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,202K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,010K shares, representing an increase of 8.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAFD by 7.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,041K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,032K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAFD by 0.73% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,873K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,929K shares, representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAFD by 46.54% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 1,807K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,654K shares, representing an increase of 8.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAFD by 8.06% over the last quarter.

Washington Federal Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Washington Federal, Inc. is the parent company of Washington Federal Bank, dba WaFd Bank ("WaFd Bank"), a national bank with business consisting primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing these funds in loans of various types,including first lien mortgages on single-family dwellings, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, loans on multi-family, commercial real estate and other income producing properties, home equity loans and business loans. WaFd Bank also invests in certain United States government and agency obligations and other investments permitted by applicable laws and regulations. As of December 31, 2020, WaFd Bank has 234 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas. Through WaFd Bank's subsidiaries, Washington Federal is also engaged in insurance brokerage activities.

