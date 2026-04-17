WAFD Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong Y/Y NII & Fee Income Growth

WaFd, Inc.’s WAFD second-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended March 31) adjusted earnings of 83 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents. The bottom line also jumped 27.7% year over year.



Results reflected higher net interest income (NII) and non-interest income. However, elevated expenses and provisions were the undermining factors. A decline in loans and deposits was another headwind.



The quarterly results excluded certain notable items. After considering these, net income available to common shareholders (GAAP basis) was $61.9 million, up 17.7% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $55.6 million.

WaFd’s Revenues Rise, Expenses Increase

Quarterly net revenues (net interest income plus total non-interest income) were $197.4 million, up from $179.8 million in the prior-year quarter. The top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $190.7 million.



NII for the quarter was $177.6 million, rising 10.4% year over year. The net interest margin (NIM) was 2.81%, up 26 basis points (bps) from 2.55% in the year-ago quarter. Our estimates for NII and NIM were $169.7 million and 2.69%, respectively.



Total non-interest income of $19.8 million increased 5.0% year over year. The rise was primarily driven by higher deposit fee income, loan fee income and gain on termination of hedging derivatives, partially offset by lower other income. Our estimate for the metric was $20.8 million.



Total non-interest expenses were $109.9 million, up 4.5% from the prior-year quarter. The increase was mainly due to higher compensation, product delivery, occupancy and technology expenses. Our estimate for the metric was $109.5 million.

The company’s efficiency ratio was 55.66%, down from 58.31% in the prior-year quarter. A fall in the efficiency ratio reflects improved profitability.



Return on average common equity was 9.05%, up from 7.68% in the prior-year quarter. Return on average assets was 0.96%, up from 0.82%.

WAFD’s Loans & Deposits Decrease

As of March 31, 2026, net loans receivable were $19.97 billion, down 4.6% from the year-ago quarter. We projected the metric to be $20.22 billion.



Total deposits were $21.12 billion, down from $21.43 billion in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $21.29 billion.

WaFd’s Credit Quality Worsens

As of March 31, 2026, allowance for credit losses (including the reserve for unfunded commitments) was 1.05% of gross loans outstanding, up from 1.01% in the prior-year quarter.



The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.48%, up from 0.26% in the previous-year quarter.



In the reported quarter, provision for credit losses was $4.0 million, up from $2.8 million in the year-ago quarter. We had projected the metric to be $5.2 million.

Update on WAFD’s Share Repurchases

In the reported quarter, WAFD repurchased 2.74 million shares at an average price of $31.85 per share.

Our View on WAFD

Higher NII, margin expansion and improving operating efficiency are expected to support WAFD’s financial performance. However, declining loans and deposit balances, rising expenses and elevated credit costs remain key near-term concerns.



WaFd, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

WaFd, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | WaFd, Inc. Quote

Currently, WAFD carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Date & Expectations of WAFD’s Peers

Hancock Whitney HWC is slated to announce first-quarter 2026 results on April 21.



Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hancock Whitney’s quarterly earnings has remained unchanged at $1.48. This implies 7.2% growth from the prior-year quarter.



Bank OZK OZK is also scheduled to announce first-quarter 2026 results on April 21.



Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bank OZK’s quarterly earnings has remained unchanged at $1.46. This implies a slight decline from the prior-year quarter.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

WaFd, Inc. (WAFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank OZK (OZK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.