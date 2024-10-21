News & Insights

Stocks

WaFd price target raised to $41 from $39 at DA Davidson

October 21, 2024 — 09:21 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

DA Davidson analyst Jeff Rulis raised the firm’s price target on WaFd (WAFD) to $41 from $39 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q4 earnings beat. The firm is “encouraged” by the company’s ability to post an earnings beat this quarter with managed expenses, also noting that its considerable balance sheet movement is ongoing post the Luther Burbank Corporation deal close, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WAFD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WAFD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.