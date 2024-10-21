WaFd price target raised to $41 from $39 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson analyst Jeff Rulis raised the firm’s price target on WaFd (WAFD) to $41 from $39 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q4 earnings beat. The firm is “encouraged” by the company’s ability to post an earnings beat this quarter with managed expenses, also noting that its considerable balance sheet movement is ongoing post the Luther Burbank Corporation deal close, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

