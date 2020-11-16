WAFD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Washington Federal Inc (Symbol: WAFD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.44, changing hands as high as $25.52 per share. Washington Federal Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WAFD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WAFD's low point in its 52 week range is $20.01 per share, with $38.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.40.

