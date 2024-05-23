WaFd Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for WAFD

In trading on Thursday, shares of WaFd Inc (Symbol: WAFD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.00, changing hands as low as $27.84 per share. WaFd Inc shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WAFD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WAFD's low point in its 52 week range is $23.36 per share, with $34.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.85.

