Wadia Group in talks to sell stake or exit India's Go First - ET

BENGALURU, April 17 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Wadia Group, the owner of budget airline Go First, is in talks with strategic partners to either sell a majority stake in the carrier or completely exit it, the Economics Times reported on Monday, citing people close to the development.

(Reporting by Priya Sagar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Priya.Sagar@thomsonreuters.com;))

