Wadhwani Sunil Cuts Stake in Mastech Holdings (MHH)

Fintel reports that Wadhwani Sunil has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.48MM shares of Mastech Holdings, Inc. (MHH). This represents 12.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 18, 2020 they reported 2.55MM shares and 22.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 42.05% and a decrease in total ownership of 9.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 170.49% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mastech Holdings is $31.62. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 170.49% from its latest reported closing price of $11.69.

The projected annual revenue for Mastech Holdings is $253MM, an increase of 4.42%. The projected annual EPS is $1.51, an increase of 101.51%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mastech Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MHH is 0.05%, a decrease of 4.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.43% to 2,009K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Management holds 466K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 398K shares, representing an increase of 14.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHH by 23.81% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 132K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing an increase of 31.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHH by 60.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 120K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 103K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares, representing a decrease of 10.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHH by 7.77% over the last quarter.

Anchor Capital Advisors holds 91K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares, representing an increase of 5.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHH by 14.08% over the last quarter.

Mastech Digital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mastech Digital is a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services. The Company offers Data Management and Analytics services; other digital transformation services that include Salesforce.com, SAP HANA, and Digital Learning services; and IT staffing services. A minority-owned enterprise, Mastech Digital is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA with offices across North America and India.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.