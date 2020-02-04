Waddell & Reed Financial Investment Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Waddell & Reed Financial Investment (WDR) released a profit for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $15.94 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $46.47 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Waddell & Reed Financial Investment reported adjusted earnings of $35.98 million or $0.51 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $270.07 million from $272.23 million last year.

Waddell & Reed Financial Investment earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $35.98 Mln. vs. $36.64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.51 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q4): $270.07 Mln vs. $272.23 Mln last year.

