Waddell & Reed Financial Investment Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Waddell & Reed Financial Investment (WDR):

-Earnings: $30.52 million in Q3 vs. $33.05 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.48 in Q3 vs. $0.46 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Waddell & Reed Financial Investment reported adjusted earnings of $30.52 million or $0.48 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.41 per share -Revenue: $267.67 million in Q3 vs. $270.68 million in the same period last year.

