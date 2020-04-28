Waddell & Reed Financial Investment Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Waddell & Reed Financial Investment (WDR) reported earnings for first quarter that fell from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $21.99 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $32.05 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Waddell & Reed Financial Investment reported adjusted earnings of $21.99 million or $0.32 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $263.73 million from $259.41 million last year.

Waddell & Reed Financial Investment earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $21.99 Mln. vs. $32.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.32 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q1): $263.73 Mln vs. $259.41 Mln last year.

