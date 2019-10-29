Markets
Waddell & Reed Financial Investment Bottom Line Declines In Q3

(RTTNews) - Waddell & Reed Financial Investment (WDR) announced a profit for third quarter that declined from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $33.05 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $46.31 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.3% to $270.68 million from $295.12 million last year.

Waddell & Reed Financial Investment earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $33.05 Mln. vs. $46.31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.46 vs. $0.58 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $270.68 Mln vs. $295.12 Mln last year.

