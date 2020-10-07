Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 08, 2020

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WDR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that WDR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.45, the dividend yield is 6.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WDR was $15.45, representing a -12.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.64 and a 56.53% increase over the 52 week low of $9.87.

WDR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and Morgan Stanley (MS). WDR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.39. Zacks Investment Research reports WDR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -26.77%, compared to an industry average of -8.8%.

