Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 08, 2021

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WDR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that WDR has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of WDR was $25.39, representing a -1.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.90 and a 157.24% increase over the 52 week low of $9.87.

WDR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and BlackRock, Inc. (BLK). WDR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.41. Zacks Investment Research reports WDR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -15.43%, compared to an industry average of -4.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WDR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to WDR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WDR as a top-10 holding:

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend (FGD)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV)

Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (ROSC)

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT)

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FYX with an increase of 34.4% over the last 100 days. FGD has the highest percent weighting of WDR at 1.54%.

