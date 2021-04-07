Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 08, 2021

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WDR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that WDR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.18, the dividend yield is 3.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WDR was $25.18, representing a -2.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.90 and a 124.12% increase over the 52 week low of $11.24.

WDR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). WDR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.07. Zacks Investment Research reports WDR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.96%, compared to an industry average of 13.4%.

