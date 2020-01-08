Waddell & Reed Financial About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (WDR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/10/20, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (Symbol: WDR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 2/3/20. As a percentage of WDR's recent stock price of $16.58, this dividend works out to approximately 1.51%, so look for shares of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc to trade 1.51% lower — all else being equal — when WDR shares open for trading on 1/10/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WDR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.03% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WDR's low point in its 52 week range is $14.915 per share, with $19.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.50.

In Wednesday trading, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

