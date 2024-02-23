Wacom Co. (TSE:6727) Price Target Increased by 9.41% to 948.60

The average one-year price target for Wacom Co. (TSE:6727) has been revised to 948.60 / share. This is an increase of 9.41% from the prior estimate of 867.00 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 939.30 to a high of 976.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.22% from the latest reported closing price of 640.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wacom Co.. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6727 is 0.02%, a decrease of 51.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.00% to 8,967K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,884K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,826K shares, representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6727 by 7.32% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,078K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 854K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 839K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6727 by 9.80% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 543K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 601K shares, representing a decrease of 10.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6727 by 10.03% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 474K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 540K shares, representing a decrease of 14.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6727 by 14.35% over the last quarter.

