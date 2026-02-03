Wacom Co. (WACMF) Price Target Increased by 23.70% to 8.36

The average one-year price target for Wacom Co. (OTCPK:WACMF) has been revised to $8.36 / share. This is an increase of 23.70% from the prior estimate of $6.75 dated March 19, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.12 to a high of $8.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 70.52% from the latest reported closing price of $4.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wacom Co.. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 23.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WACMF is 0.03%, an increase of 13.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.37% to 8,743K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,749K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,901K shares , representing a decrease of 8.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WACMF by 3.77% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,070K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,174K shares , representing a decrease of 9.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WACMF by 0.29% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 925K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 916K shares , representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WACMF by 7.33% over the last quarter.

IRCYX - International Small Cap Portfolio Advisor Class holds 480K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 467K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

