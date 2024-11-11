Wacoal Holdings Reports Profit Turnaround Amid Revenue Decline

WACOAL HOLDINGS (JP:3591) has released an update.

Wacoal Holdings reported a decline in revenue and business profit for the six months ending September 30, 2024, compared to the previous year. Despite the decrease, the company managed to turn around its operations, achieving significant profits before taxes and attributing profits to owners of the parent company. The firm has maintained its dividend payout and revised its forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

For further insights into JP:3591 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.