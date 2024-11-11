News & Insights

Wacoal Holdings Reports Profit Turnaround Amid Revenue Decline

November 11, 2024 — 02:25 am EST

WACOAL HOLDINGS (JP:3591) has released an update.

Wacoal Holdings reported a decline in revenue and business profit for the six months ending September 30, 2024, compared to the previous year. Despite the decrease, the company managed to turn around its operations, achieving significant profits before taxes and attributing profits to owners of the parent company. The firm has maintained its dividend payout and revised its forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

Stocks mentioned

