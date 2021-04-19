Wacker Neuson Sees Q1 Results Above View

(RTTNews) - German construction equipment manufacturer Wacker Neuson Group (WKRCF.PK) expects revenue for the first-quarter 2021 to be 434.0 million euros compared to 410.8 million euros last year. It is slightly above the analyst estimation of 418.1 million euros.

Profit before interest and tax (EBIT) is projected at 43.6 million euros on the basis of preliminary figures, compared to 28.9 million euros in the prior year. It is clearly above the consensus of 30.4 million euros.

The company maintained its fiscal 2021 guidance.

The company will publish the final results for the first quarter of 2021 on May 10, 2021.

