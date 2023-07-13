Wacker Neuson Preliminary H1 Profit Rises; Increases FY23 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Wacker Neuson Group (WKRCF.PK) said, based on preliminary figures, it generated revenue of 698.7 million euros in the second quarter, a year-on-year growth of 26.8 percent. EBIT was 84.0 percent up at 88.9 million euros. The EBIT margin was 12.7 percent compared to 8.8 percent.

Based on initial preliminary figures, Wacker Neuson generated revenue of 1.37 billion euros in the first half of 2023, a year-on-year growth of 27.4 percent. EBIT was 101.9 percent up at 176.7 million euros. The EBIT margin was 12.9 percent compared to 8.2 percent.

For fiscal 2023, the Executive Board now expects revenue of between 2.5 billion euros and 2.7 billion euros, revised from prior guidance of 2.3 billion to 2.5 billion euros. EBIT margin is now projected in the range of 10.0 to 11.0 percent, revised from previous guidance of 9.5 to 10.5 percent.

