News & Insights

Markets

Wacker Neuson Preliminary H1 Profit Rises; Increases FY23 Guidance

July 13, 2023 — 09:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Wacker Neuson Group (WKRCF.PK) said, based on preliminary figures, it generated revenue of 698.7 million euros in the second quarter, a year-on-year growth of 26.8 percent. EBIT was 84.0 percent up at 88.9 million euros. The EBIT margin was 12.7 percent compared to 8.8 percent.

Based on initial preliminary figures, Wacker Neuson generated revenue of 1.37 billion euros in the first half of 2023, a year-on-year growth of 27.4 percent. EBIT was 101.9 percent up at 176.7 million euros. The EBIT margin was 12.9 percent compared to 8.2 percent.

For fiscal 2023, the Executive Board now expects revenue of between 2.5 billion euros and 2.7 billion euros, revised from prior guidance of 2.3 billion to 2.5 billion euros. EBIT margin is now projected in the range of 10.0 to 11.0 percent, revised from previous guidance of 9.5 to 10.5 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.