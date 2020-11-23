Markets
Wacker Chemie To Manufacture CureVac COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate At Amsterdam Site

(RTTNews) - CureVac N.V. (CVAC) and Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMY.PK, WKCMF.PK) said Monday they have signed a contract for the manufacture of CureVac's mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, at Wacker's biotech site in Amsterdam.

Under the terms of the initial agreement, Wacker will ramp up Good Manufacturing Practice or GMP production of the mRNA drug substance for CVnCoV at its biotech site in Amsterdam in the first half of 2021.

Wacker noted that preparations for the start of production, technology transfers and test runs are already underway.

The companies plan to produce more than 100 million doses of the CureVac vaccine per year at Wacker's Amsterdam site, with potential for expansion at the site to meet rising demand in the future.

As a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization or CDMO, Wacker Biotech bundles Wacker Group's biopharmaceutical activities. The company's Amsterdam site has been producing vaccines for clinical development and commercial supply for 20 years.

