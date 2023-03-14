Wacker Chemie sees lower 2023 profit as selling prices drop

Adds sales outlook and context

March 14 (Reuters) - German chemicals maker Wacker Chemie WCHG.DE said on Tuesday it expected a drop in its 2023 core earnings, citing significantly lower selling prices and slightly higher energy costs.

The manufacturer of specialty chemical products forecast annual earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between 1.1 billion and 1.4 billion euros ($1.2 billion and $1.5 billion), below the 2022 number of 2.08 billion euros.

Analysts had forecast 2023 EBITDA of 1.31 billion euros in a company-compiled consensus.

European chemicals firms have painted a bleak picture of their 2023 prospects this month, citing the continuing fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, high inflation and slowing economic growth, and with executives stressing that an uncertain geopolitical and economic environment were likely to peg back earnings this year.

Wacker sees sales of between 7 billion and 7.5 billion euros this year, down from 8.21 billion in 2022. The midpoint of the sales guidance came above analysts' estimate of 7.15 billion.

