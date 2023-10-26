Wacker Chemie sees 2023 core profit in the lower half of guidance

Oct 26 (Reuters) - German chemicals maker Wacker Chemie WCHG.DE revised down its full-year guidance on Thursday to the low end of the previous outlook range, citing weak demand in a large number of industries.

The maker of specialty chemical products now forecasts annual earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) between 800 million euros and 900 million euros ($843.60 million to $949 million), down from its earlier range of 800 million euros to 1.0 billion euros.

($1=0.9483 euros)

(Reporting by Antonis Pothitos and Anastasiia Kozlova in Gdansk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

