Wacker Chemie sees 2023 core profit in the lower half of guidance

Credit: REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

October 26, 2023 — 01:10 am EDT

Written by Antonis Pothitos and Anastasiia Kozlova for Reuters ->

Oct 26 (Reuters) - German chemicals maker Wacker Chemie WCHG.DE revised down its full-year guidance on Thursday to the low end of the previous outlook range, citing weak demand in a large number of industries.

The maker of specialty chemical products now forecasts annual earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) between 800 million euros and 900 million euros ($843.60 million to $949 million), down from its earlier range of 800 million euros to 1.0 billion euros.

($1=0.9483 euros)

