Wacker Chemie reports plunge in earnings on weak market environment

Jan 29 (Reuters) - German chemicals maker Wacker Chemie WCHG.DE achieved lower yearly core earnings as a fall in prices along with persistently high energy costs and reduced plant-utilization rates hit the company, it said on Monday.

The Bavarian-based company saw its preliminary 2023 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) drop by 60% to 824 million euros ($893.30 million), below investors' expectations for 835 million euros, according to a poll compiled by Vara Research.

"The global industrial engine began to stutter in 2023 and many companies felt the impact, as did we at Wacker," Chief Executive Christian Hartel said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9224 euros)

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk, Editing by Rachel More)

((Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.